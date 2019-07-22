Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane scored an outrageous goal from the halfway line to beat Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus at the last minute

caption Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the International Champions Cup match between Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur at the Singapore National Stadium on July 21, 2019 in Singapore. source Eurasia Sport Images / Getty Images

It may have only been a pre-season friendly, but Harry Kane scored one of the goals of the year to take Tottenham Hotspur to victory over Juventus on Sunday.

Spurs were drawn 2-2 with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juve in the 92nd minute when Kane launched a long-range effort from just inside the halfway line.

The ball sailed over Juve keeper Wojciech Szczęsny’s head and into the back of the net.

Kane later said it was one of the best goals of his career.

Ronaldo scored in the 60th minute to give his side the lead, but couldn’t find a way back after Spurs equalized in the 65th.

Visit Business Insider’s home page for more stories.

Harry Kane may have scored one of the goals of the year before the 2019/20 season has even begun.

The Englishman’s Tottenham Hotspur took on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus on Sunday at the International Champions Cup in Singapore.

The London side was drawn 2-2 with Juve in injury time when the ball dropped to Kane at the halfway line who – without even looking up – lasered the ball over the head of the opposition keeper Wojciech Szczęsny who was off his line.

Read more: EA shares dropped after the gaming titan lost the rights to Ronaldo’s Juventus in FIFA 2020

After the match, Spurs’ talisman striker said, “It’s probably one of the best goals in my career.

“I saw the keeper was quite far off his line a few times, so I thought I would take the chance if I had the opportunity. I saw him off his line and fortunately, it went in.”

The player later tweeted a clip of the goal with the caption, “Good to be back.”

“It’s unbelievable from Harry,” Mauricio Pochettino said. “I think it is good for him to start the pre-season scoring. It wasn’t the priority to win the game, but to compete in our best way, and in the end to win, is always better than not winning.

“This type of situation happens because of the quality of the player to see the position of the keeper. It’s [Kane’s] talent that in that moment the ball arrived, and he decided to shoot. It was a little bit lucky that the ball went in.”

caption Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring. source REUTERS / Feline Lim

Erik Lamela opened the scoring for Spurs during the pre-season friendly with a tap-in in the 30th minute.

A flurry of goals then came in the second half with Gonzalo Higuaín leveling the score for Juve in the 56th minute, and Ronaldo making it 2-1 minutes later.

Spurs’ Champions League hero Lucas Moura then brought it back to 2-2 in the 65th minute with a deft finish.

Ronaldo will be hoping his side can bounce back in time for the start of the Seria A season at the end of August.

Despite winning the Italian top division last season, Ronaldo failed to perform in the Champions League against his top-flight European peers. The Turin side was knocked out of the competition by Dutch pretenders Ajax in the quarter-finals.