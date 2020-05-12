The cast of ‘Lizzie McGuire’ reunited on Zoom for a table read of the iconic bra episode

- source
- Instagram @hilaryduff
- The cast of “Lizzie McGuire” reunited on Zoom for the first time in almost 18 years for a table read of the iconic 2001 episode “Between a Rock and a Bra Place.”
- Sharing a video of the reunion on Instagram, the show’s star Hilary Duff said Jake Thomas, who played the role of Lizzie’s brother Matt, phoned her last week with the idea.
- Duff and 11 other former cast and crew members, including Thomas, Lalaine (“Miranda,”) and Adam Lamberg (“Gordo”) joined the call, and kicked off by singing the show’s theme song together.
- With the support of writers Nina, Jeremy Bargiel, and Bob Thomas, also father of Jake, they then read through the episode – which sees Lizzie and Miranda buying their first bras – 19 years after it aired on the Disney Channel.
- “I truly believe that this show was magical, and everyone that was a part of it created that,” Duff says afterwards.
- The reunion comes after a Disney Plus reboot of the show was put on hold earlier this year after its original creator stepped down.
- Duff has since asked Disney to move the reboot to Hulu so the show could depict “the realities of a 30-year-old’s journey” without being restricted by a PG rating.
- Watch the whole 45-minute video below.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Some fun for you this Monday! Hope you guys have fun watching this! We could not stop laughing reading lines from tween us…this is the first time we were all "together-ish" in almost 18 years! This week marks the 19th anniversary of this episode 'Between a Rock and a Bra Place!' Do excuse our delayed singing…we will be taking singing lessons as a group to work on our craft!! @sirjakethomas Adam Lamberg @thelalaine @therobertcarradine @hallietodd Ashlie Brillault @davidabwilliams @kjdownes @slackmistress @jeremybargiel @bobthomasknox @tracey_chitupatham
