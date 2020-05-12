The cast of ‘Lizzie McGuire’ reunited on Zoom for a table read of the iconic bra episode

Alison Millington
The cast of

The cast of “Lizzie McGuire” reunited on Zoom for a table read.
Instagram @hilaryduff
  • The cast of “Lizzie McGuire” reunited on Zoom for the first time in almost 18 years for a table read of the iconic 2001 episode “Between a Rock and a Bra Place.”
  • Sharing a video of the reunion on Instagram, the show’s star Hilary Duff said Jake Thomas, who played the role of Lizzie’s brother Matt, phoned her last week with the idea.
  • Duff and 11 other former cast and crew members, including Thomas, Lalaine (“Miranda,”) and Adam Lamberg (“Gordo”) joined the call, and kicked off by singing the show’s theme song together.
  • With the support of writers Nina, Jeremy Bargiel, and Bob Thomas, also father of Jake, they then read through the episode – which sees Lizzie and Miranda buying their first bras – 19 years after it aired on the Disney Channel.
  • “I truly believe that this show was magical, and everyone that was a part of it created that,” Duff says afterwards.
  • The reunion comes after a Disney Plus reboot of the show was put on hold earlier this year after its original creator stepped down.
  • Duff has since asked Disney to move the reboot to Hulu so the show could depict “the realities of a 30-year-old’s journey” without being restricted by a PG rating.
  • Watch the whole 45-minute video below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

