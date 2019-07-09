Police in the Himalayas recovered footage showing the final moments of 8 climbers killed by an avalanche on India’s 2nd-tallest mountain

caption Footage from the GoPro found by Indo-Tibetan Border Police on an eastern summit of the 7,816-meter mountain of Nanda Devi. source Twitter/ITBP

Police in the Himalayas found footage on a GoPro camera that shows the final moments of a climbing expedition before the climbers were swept away and killed by an avalanche.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police found the camera 5,790 meters up the 7,816-meter Nanda Devi mountain on Sunday. It is India’s second highest peak.

On May 26, eight climbers, from the UK, US, Australia, and India, were killed by an avalanche on Nanda Devi. Seven of the bodies were recovered on June 23.

Police posted the GoPro footage to Twitter, and Vivek Kumar Pandey, police spokesman said: “Suddenly we notice a loud noise. The video goes blank and stops.”

Last visuals of the mountaineers' team near the summit on unnamed peak near the #NandaDevi east. ITBP search team of mountaineers found the memory video device at 19K ft while they were searching the area where bodies were spotted. pic.twitter.com/0BI87MEA8Y — ITBP (@ITBP_official) July 8, 2019

The footage shows the eight international climbers, roped together, walking toward the summit. The avalanche which killed them occurred on May 26.

“The GoPro was proved to be like the black box of an aircraft giving an insight into the last few moments of the climbers,” the BBC reported police deputy inspector general APS Nambadia as saying.

caption A still from the GoPro footage. source Twitter/ITBP

“It was mesmerizing for us to see the footage.”

Vivek Kumar Pandey, spokesman for the ITBP said: “Suddenly we notice a loud noise. The video goes blank and stops.”

caption Nanda Devi seen from Auli, in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand. source Reuters

The expedition party consisted of four UK citizens, two Americans, one Australian, and an Indian. Seven out of eight bodies were recovered on June 23, found around 5,000 meters above sea level.

Four other explorers had travelled to India with the eight climbers, but had chosen not to try and conquer Nanda Devi.

Peaks in the 1,500-mile-long mountain range are among some of the world’s tallest and most dangerous, drawing thousands of adventurers who risk their lives scaling them each year.

The bodies of the climbers were spotted by a rescue helicopter, but the site was too remote and dangerous for the aircraft to retrieve them. A rescue on foot was ordered.

This year alone, more than two dozen climbers have been killed on peaks in India, Nepal and Pakistan, Reuters reported. 2019’s climbing season was particularly deadly on Mount Everest, with 11 people killed on the world’s tallest mountain this year.