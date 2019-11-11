Video shows Hong Kong police shoot protesters at point-blank range during early morning rush hour clashes

caption A policeman in Sai Wan Ho shoots a protester at point-blank range on Monday, November 11, 2019. source Screenshot/Cupid Producer

Police in Hong Kong fired several shots during protests on Monday morning local time, injuring at least one protester.

Video of the incident, which was livestreamed on Facebook, shows officers shooting at two protesters at point-blank range.

According to Associated Press, police said only one protester was hit and is undergoing surgery.

This is the third time police have fired live rounds at crowds since protests began in June.

Video posted to Facebook on Monday morning by Hong Kong-based media company Cupid Producer shows police clashing with protesters on a busy street in Sai Wan Ho, located on the northeastern shore of Hong Kong Island. According to Cupid Producer, the footage was livestreamed to Facebook by a Japanese TV reporter.

The video shows an officer, wearing a yellow high visibility vest, wrestling with a protester in the middle of the main road. Another protester, dressed in all black, approaches the officer, who points a gun at the protester before firing a shot. The protester then tries to swipe the gun away from the officer, who fires again, this time appearing to hit the protester in the stomach.

The protester dressed in black collapses to the ground, while the same officer shoots at another protester who approached as the incident was occurring. It was unclear from the footage whether the second protester was hit by the ammunition fired.

Officers then tackle both the protester dressed in all black, as well as the second protester who approached the scene.

The officer who fired his weapon was still pointing his gun as both protesters were apprehended on the ground.

caption Police officers in Hong Kong proceeded to tackle the protesters shot during early morning clashes. source Screenshot/Cupid Producer

According to South China Morning Post, the incident occurred at around 7:20 a.m. at a busy road crossing, which protesters were blocking.

After the shooting, angry citizens shouted at police, with some calling them “murderers,” according to The Post. Additional video taken by The Post shows police using pepper spray to disperse crowds that had gathered at the scene, which had been cordoned off after the incident.

Police pepper spray the angry crowd in Sai Wan Ho, calling on them to stay back Video: SCMP/Kimmy Chung pic.twitter.com/yevkTg74J3 — SCMP Hong Kong (@SCMPHongKong) November 11, 2019

According to The Post, protesters on Monday vandalized several train stations and set fire to a train in Kwai Fong.

In response to the incident, Hong Kong Police Force said protesters “set up barricades” across the city, which caused “serious obstruction to traffic.” Police added that they conducted “dispersal operations” in the areas affected.

Monday’s incident follows clashes between protesters and police on Sunday. Police fired tear gas in several districts and claimed that protesters “vandalized shops and facilities in several malls, causing breach of the peace.”

Police say that as of 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night, 88 people had been arrested for several offenses including unlawful assembly, possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage, and using facial covering while at an unlawful assembly.

On Friday, a 22-year-old student died after falling in a parking garage close to the scene of violent protests in Tseung Kwan O.

This is the third time police have fired live rounds at protesters

caption A still from a video of a Hong Kong Police officer just before he shot Tsang Chi-kin, 18, in the chest on Tuesday. source YouTube/SCMP

Police have been intensifying their response as protests continue into their 24th week.

On October 1, police shot a man in the chest at point-blank range in the city’s Tsuen Wan district, marking the first time police used live ammunition since protests began in June.

The man, later identified as 18-year-old Tsang Chi-kin, was charged with assaulting police officers days after the incident.

Another protester, age 14, was shot in the leg on October 4 and was arrested on suspicion of taking part in riots, according to The Post.