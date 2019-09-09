John Bercow’s greatest moments as House of Commons speaker

caption John Bercow source Reuters

The UK House of Commons Speaker John Bercow has announced his resignation.

Bercow has become famous around the world, with clips of his interventions often going viral.

Here are some of his greatest moments in the House of Commons chair.

The UK House of Commons Speaker John Bercow announced his resignation in an emotional speech on Monday.

Bercow has become famous around the world for his bombastic style, with clips of his interventions in parliament regularly going viral online and featuring in late night comedy shows.

Here are some of Bercow’s greatest moments as Speaker.

Bercow bans Trump

Bercow hit the headlines around the globe for his decision to ban Trump from speaking in the UK Parliament. He said that the president should not be allowed to address members and peers due to his record of “racism and sexism”

Bercow’s death stare

Throwback to when John Bercow gave the Government the world's dirtiest look after their failed attempt to oust him back in 2015 pic.twitter.com/0K2pPOrE11 — Laurence Sleator (@laurencesleator) September 9, 2019

Bercow is popular with opposition members of parliament and unpopular with the Conservative government, due to his willingness to intervene in the favour of backbenchers. In 2015 the then Prime Minister David Cameron presided over an attempt to oust him from the Speaker’s Chair, which ultimately failed. Bercow’s expression when MPs rejected the attempt has gone down in parliamentary history.

Bercow tells Michael Gove to “be a good boy”

Bercow accuses Boris Johnson of sexism

The Speaker has never shied from clashing with the prime minister of the day, from David Cameron to Theresa May, to Boris Johnson. This moment, which took place while Johnson was Foreign Secretary under May, is particularly notable.

Bercow’s musical turn of phrase

With the Bercow news I think it’s important we’re all reminded of this piece of art pic.twitter.com/sPRKXLvERL — Flora E Gill (@FloraEGill) September 9, 2019

Bercow has an often lyrical way with words, which has inspired some social media users to put them to music.

Here he is saying the name of Conservative MP Peter Bone to the tune of Beethoven’s fifth symphony.

I'm now so obsessed with Bercow saying "Mr Peter Bone" that I've spent a period of time setting it to the opening of Beethoven's 5th. Brexit is literally driving me mad. pic.twitter.com/P5w31OWkWi — Rhodri Marsden (@rhodri) March 28, 2019

And here he is calling Labour MP Bambos Charalambous to the sound of Queen’s Under Pressure.

In my replies today, a number of people have expressed their delight at Bercow saying the name "Bambos Charalambous", which of course prompts me to do the following, which probably won't last on here longer than 2 minutes but it's worth a crack. pic.twitter.com/Ew0cDY4yQ0 — Rhodri Marsden (@rhodri) March 28, 2019

And most gloriously of all, here he is calling Labour MP Thangam Debbonaire to speak in the Chamber, to the tune of Bon Jovi’s Living on a Prayer.