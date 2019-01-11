Top NBA prospect Ja Morant leapt over his defender for one of the most insane dunks of the year

caption The Racers came away with a 98-77 win, but it was the 6-foot-3 guard’s unbelievable finish that drove the internet into an absolute frenzy. source MSU Racers / Twitter

Murray State sophomore Ja Morant – who leads his team with 23.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 10.5 assists per game this season – threw down one of the most ridiculous dunks of the year against UT Martin Thursday night.

The 6-foot-3 guard cleared his defender with an epic leap and slammed it home with one hand.

Morant is widely expected to be a top-10 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, with ESPN slotting him in at No. 4 in its latest mock draft.

Check out the viral video below:

Here’s another angle: