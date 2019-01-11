Top NBA prospect Ja Morant leapt over his defender for one of the most insane dunks of the year

- source
Ja Morant is widely expected to be a top-10 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and he showed everyone why Thursday night.
The Murray State sophomore – who leads the team with 23.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 10.5 assists per game this season – absolutely annihilated his defender with an early contender for most ridiculous dunk of 2019.
Morant fully cleared his defender with an epic leap before finishing with a one-handed slam.
The Racers came away with a 98-77 win, but it was the 6-foot-3 guard’s unbelievable finish that drove the internet into an absolute frenzy.
Check out the dunk in all of its glory:
Cleared it. ????#JAdropper ????#SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/40prN1Fu6B
— Murray State Sports (@MSURacers) January 11, 2019
Here’s another angle:
For your viewing pleasure…..the Ja Morant POSTER!!!! pic.twitter.com/BcgiHPNE7b
— Adam Wells (@TheAdamBWells) January 11, 2019
