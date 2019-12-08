Jameis Winston threw his 21st interception of the season on his first pass attempt of the day

Jameis Winston threw an interception against the Indianapolis Colts on the very first pass of the game.

Winston now has an NFL-leading 21 interceptions on the season, as turnovers continue to be a major problem for the 2015 No. 1 pick.

Jameis Winston added to his NFL-leading interception count on Sunday on his first pass of the game.

On first-and-10, with just over 30 seconds elapsed in the first quarter, Winston tried to throw over the middle, only for the pass to cleanly intercepted by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard.

The interception was Winston’s 21st of the season. It was Leonard’s third of the season.

Winston is in a contract year, trying to prove he is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ franchise quarterback. While Winston has put up some gaudy numbers elsewhere, interceptions continue to be a major problem for him.