A video of Jennifer Lopez and her 11-year-old daughter Emme singing a duet proves that musical talent runs in the family

caption Jennifer Lopez hugs her daughter Emme inside the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018. source Kevin Mazur / Contributor/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez’s latest tour kicked off with a special guest, her 11-year-old daughter Emme.

The pair sang a duet of “Limitless” while wearing matching outfits.

Lopez posted a video of the duet on Instagram, saying that she is a “Proud Mama.”

Jennifer Lopez got her “It’s My Party: The Live Celebration” tour started this weekend with the help of a very special guest – her daughter, Emme.

On Friday night, Jennifer Lopez’s latest tour kicked off at The Forum in Los Angeles, and fans were excited to see Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter, Emme, perform on stage with her.

Wearing matching outfits, the pair performed “Limitless” from Lopez’s 2018 film “Second Act,” and Emme proved to be a talented singer just like her parents, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony.

In the video of the duet, which was posted to the singer’s Instagram, Lopez is beaming with pride as she sings with her daughter. The two sang facing each other and ended the performance with a big hug.

The caption for the video reads, “I can’t take it! #Emme #Limitless #ProudMama #JLoItsMyParty.”

This isn’t the first time Jennifer Lopez has featured her daughter in her work.

In December 2018, Emme depicted a younger version of Lopez in the video for the song “Limitless.”

Last month, Lopez showcased Emme’s talent and hinted at the possibility of a mother-daughter duet in a video on her YouTube channel.

In the video, Emme sings Alicia Keys “If I Ain’t Got You” alongside her mom and afterward Lopez commented, “We should have her come out and do something on tour.”