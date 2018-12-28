Jimmy Fallon and Ninja face off in a series of old-school video game challenges that came down to a tiebreaker

- With the No. 1 channel on live-streaming video platform Twitch and over 20 million subscribers on YouTube, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has become the face of the video-gaming world.
- In advance of the Fortnite virtuoso’s New Year’s Eve streaming event in Times Square, Ninja and Jimmy Fallon competed in a series of old-school video game challenges that included games like Pong, Mario Kart, Olympic Summer Games, GoldenEye 007, and Rocket League on Sega Genesis, Nintendo 64, and Super Nintendo.
- Although Ninja jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Fallon mounted a comeback in the following two games that forced a tiebreaker once the duo started playing Rocket League.
- Check out the full video below: