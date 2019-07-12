Jimmy Kimmel brought USWNT superstars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan a fast-food feast to make up for skipping White House visit

caption Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan won’t be visiting the White House any time soon, so Jimmy Kimmel provided a presidential meal instead. source Jimmy Kimmel Live / YouTube

The United States Women’s National Team’s victory tour continued this week with a ticker-tape parade through New York City and a trip to the ESPYs in Los Angeles.

On Thursday, team captains Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe were guests on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to discuss their championship performance, as well as the team’s fight for equal pay and an ongoing feud with President Donald Trump.

At the end of the interview, Kimmel surprised Rapinoe and Morgan with a fast-food feast of 5,000 chicken nuggets, as the team plans to skip any invitation to the White House.

The United States Women’s National Team’s victory tour continued on Thursday night, with team captains Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to discuss their World Cup win, the fight for equal pay, and their ongoing feud with President Donald Trump.

It’s been almost a continuous celebration for the team since defeating the Netherlands in the World Cup final on Sunday, including a ticker-tape parade through the streets of New York City, winning the award for “Best Team” at the ESPYs in Los Angeles, and plenty of dancing, drinking, and general revelry.

Read more: The United States Women’s National Team used pages from their equal pay lawsuit as confetti during World Cup victory parade

After discussing the ongoing party with Rapinoe and Morgan, congratulating them on their win and commending their effort to bring pay equity to women’s soccer, Kimmel brought up Rapinoe’s pointed dismissal of Trump, his response on Twitter, and concluded that a White House visit was unlikely for the team.

“I’m guessing you won’t go to the White House if [Trump] does invite you unless he asks really nicely,” Kimmel said. “But I also don’t want to cheat you out of the experience of visiting the White House, so we prepared something special for you.”

Kimmel then surprised the two superstars with a fast-food feast of 5,000 chicken nuggets, flanked by two faux Secret Service agents carrying dipping sauces.

You can watch their entire appearance below, with the fast-food reveal at the end of the clip.

Kimmel’s over-the-top fast-food feast isn’t too far off from what Trump has offered championship teams during their White House visits, as he infamously hosted the championship-winning Clemson Tigers with a spread of McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King, as well as some pizza.

Read more: Trump greets Clemson Tigers with fast-food buffet of Wendy’s, McDonald’s, and Burger King as they celebrate their national championship

Rapinoe had already been clear about her intentions of skipping any planned White House visit, but thanks to Kimmel, she was still able to get a taste of the meal that might have been presented.

