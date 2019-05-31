Jimmy Kimmel has Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, and other NBA stars read mean tweets about themselves

By
Tyler Lauletta, Business Insider US
-
In the latest edition of his recurring segment, Jimmy Kimmel invited some of the biggest stars in the NBA to come on the show and read mean tweets.

caption
In the latest edition of his recurring segment, Jimmy Kimmel invited some of the biggest stars in the NBA to come on the show and read mean tweets.
source
Jimmy Kimmel Live

  • “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” hosted stars of the NBA reading mean tweets about themselves in the latest edition of the shows recurring segment.
  • NBA players that took part in the bit included Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Kyle Lowry.
  • You can watch the segment below.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

  • Read more from Tyler Lauletta:

Two of England’s biggest football clubs played the Europa League final in a half-empty stadium thanks to some poor planning by UEFA

A 14-year-old challenged LeBron James to a shooting contest and pushed the Lakers superstar to the brink

Businesses in Toronto are offering Kawhi Leonard free food, rides, and a luxury condo for life if he re-signs with the Raptors

The high-school sprinter putting up Olympic-level times has accepted an NFL wide receiver’s open challenge to a $10,000 race