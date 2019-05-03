Jimmy Kimmel had Tom Brady break Matt Damon’s window with a football in latest move of their long-standing prank war

By
Tyler Lauletta, Business Insider US
-
Tom Brady broke Matt Damon's window while appearing as a guest on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

caption
source
Jimmy Kimmel Live

  • Tom Brady was a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday promoting his TB12 method.
  • Kimmel invited Brady to show off his arm, prompting Brady to throw a football through Matt Damon’s window.
  • The broken window was the latest move in the ongoing prank war between Kimmel and Damon.
  • You can watch Brady’s appearance below.
