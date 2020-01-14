Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers were scolded by a cop who didn’t want them smoking cigars in the locker room after winning the national championship

- source
- Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers celebrated their 42-25 national championship win over the Clemson Tigers by smoking cigars in their locker room.
- A police officer threatened to arrest anyone who didn’t stub out their stogies, but multiple players laughed at the cop’s demand.
- LSU Football released a video of the team’s postgame celebration, which you can watch below.
After capping a historic season under center for the undefeated LSU Tigers with a national championship victory, Joe Burrow celebrated by smoking cigars in the locker room with his teammates and Odell Beckham Jr.
But not everybody was on board with the Tigers postgame party.
A police officer tried to stop players from smoking in the locker room after LSU’s 42-25 win over Trevor Lawrence and the previous undefeated Clemson Tigers. In fact, the cop went as far as threatening to arrest anyone smoking a cigar during the festivities.
Cop just walked into a smokey LSU locker room dead serious and said everyone smoking a cigar is subject to arrest.
— Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) January 14, 2020
According to al.com’s Michael Casagrande, players laughed off the demand, but the officer appeared to be serious about everyone stubbing out their cigars. When another cop tried to allow the team to continue celebrating by smoking the stogies, the original officer insisted on shutting down the unofficial cigar lounge.
Burrow, who broke the FBS record for most touchdown passes in a single season Monday night, left a trail of cigar smoke behind him as he walked to his postgame press conference. The Heisman Trophy winner threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns on 31-49 passing in a title game performance that will undoubtedly go down as one of the best in history.
Check out LSU Football’s video of the team’s postgame celebration below:
Get The Nat pic.twitter.com/1udC79q6cc
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 14, 2020
