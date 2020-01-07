Joel Embiid injured his finger and it looked awful

- source
- NBA TV
- Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid injured his finger defending a shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.
- Embiid appeared to get his finger caught on Steven Adams. When Embiid looked down at the finger he could be heard yelling in pain.
- As Embiid walked off the court, a camera zoomed in and you could see the finger was pointing in the wrong direction.
An NBA TV camera captured a view of the finger as Embiid was walking off the court and it was clearly pointing in the wrong direction either from a dislocation or a break.
Here is the video, from NBA TV.
WARNING: Some may find the following footage disturbing.