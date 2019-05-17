PGA Championship broadcast had no idea Jon Rahm was taking a pee break in the background and fans had a field day

By
Tyler Lauletta, Business Insider US
-
Jon Rahm didn't appear to notice he was on camera as he went to relieve himself on a tree at the PGA Championship.

PGA Championship

Jon Rahm had a rough Friday at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black.

Rahm had five bogeys through the first nine holes he played in the second round, putting himself in position to potentially miss the cut to play through the weekend.

Later in the round, adding insult to injury, Rahm was caught on camera taking a pee break as Dustin Johnson lined up his shot.

While peeing on the golf course is nothing new to casual weekend players, and likely happens among pros more than fans are aware, the act is rarely caught on camera.

Unsurprisingly, people had a field day with Rahm’s relief on Twitter.

It’s not the first time a pro has been caught on camera in a compromising position.

Last year on the European Tour, Padraig Harrington didn’t realize he was being broadcast while trying to pee until it was too late.

Read more: Pro golfer Padraig Harrington had a hilarious reaction when he realized the camera caught him trying to go pee after a shot

As things stand, Rahm is 5-over on the weekend at Bethpage Black and will need a bit of help if he’s to make the cut and play through Sunday.

