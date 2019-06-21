An NBA prospect’s draft party erupted when he was picked just as everybody appeared to be giving up hope

caption Jordan Bone wasn’t sure he was going to get selected in the 2019 NBA Draft, but by the end of Thursday night, he was on the Detroit Pistons. source @1st_blackpope / Twitter

Jordan Bone had a wild night on Thursday.

As the NBA draft neared its end, Bone and his draft party had turned somewhat somber as it looked like he wouldn’t be getting the call to join the league.

But with one of the final picks of the draft, Bone was selected, prompting one of the wildest mood swings you’ll ever see at a party.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Former Tennessee Volunteer Jordan Bone had a stellar night on Thursday, as he was selected to join the NBA with the 57th pick of the draft.

The night was special because Bone would be joining the league, but what made it truly unforgettable was the timing of the news.

Bone was hosting a draft party waiting to see if he would be selected and which team he would be joining. When the draft wound down to the final picks of the night, the mood turned somewhat somber as it looked as though Bone was not going to hear his name picked during the telecast.

But as Bone’s older brother Josh was speaking to the crowd, thanking those in attendance, someone still watching the draft exclaimed “S—!” and the room quickly erupted.

Bone had been selected with the 57th pick (out of 60).

I just witnessed GOD and it feels so amazing #NOGAS ⁦@JordanBone23⁩ wait till this gets put together #movie #Oscars #producer add that to my name ⁦@iamMrGivens⁩ we got a team bro #letsgo pic.twitter.com/v4rYnGGZey — Eric Pope II (@1st_blackpope) June 21, 2019

Bone was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans, but they are expected to trade his rights to the Detroit Pistons.

Bone will still have to prove himself before he’s slotted into the Pistons roster, but regardless of what comes next, Thursday night was certainly one worthy of celebration.

Read more from Tyler Lauletta:

There’s a budding rap battle between 2 NBA stars, and other players are taking sides

An eyebrow-raising $10,000 bet was placed on the Lakers just minutes before the team traded for Anthony Davis

Kawhi Leonard made fun of his awkward laugh while celebrating at the Raptors’ championship parade

Drake is getting roasted for his awkward interview with reporters after the Raptors won the NBA championship