Jorge Masvidal knocked Ben Askren out in 5 seconds with a flying knee, hit him with afters, then celebrated by mocking him

caption Masvidal KO’d Askren. source Photo by Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC

Jorge Masvidal just knocked out Ben Askren in record-breaking fashion.

Masvidal hit Askren with a flying knee in the opening moments, hit him with afters, then mocked him in merciless fashion as the previously unbeaten wrestler awaited a medical assessment.

The 5-second victory is the fastest knockout ever recorded in UFC history.

And you can watch it right here.

Visit Business Insider’s home page for more stories.

Jorge Masvidal recorded the fastest knockout in UFC history Saturday, dropping and stopping Ben Askren with a jaw-dropping flying knee in the opening seconds of their UFC 239 fight.

Within moments of the opening bell, Masvidal rushed across the mat. Anticipating Askren would shoot a takedown, Masvidal leaped into the air knee-first and made a bone-crunching connection with the unbeaten wrestler’s face.

Askren never knew what hit him and dropped to the floor in an awkward heap, unconscious. But Masvidal was not through with him … he wanted afters. So the “Gamebred” 34-year-old threw a fist into Askren’s unprotected head, then another, and went for a third but failed to connect as, by this time, the referee was there, intervening.

It only lasted five seconds.

Read more: ‘The Mike Tyson of MMA’ added another terrifying knockout to his win column with a 71-second TKO over Junior dos Santos

Watch it right here:

OH MY GOD MASVIDAL STARCHES ASKREN IN 5 SECONDS!!!#UFC239 pic.twitter.com/8oWeqSIBhW — UFC (@ufc) July 7, 2019

While Askren was yet to recover, lying on the canvas before medical staff could even check on him, Masvidal celebrated by mocking him. He got to the floor himself, tanted him, then did an impression of his opponent by pretending to be knocked out himself.

Masvidal later got on the mic during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, and said: “I really wanted to beat his ass for 14 minutes and 50 seconds, but it didn’t happen.

“You should’ve kept your mouth shut, I probably would have beat you in the second round.”

With that record-breaking win, Masvidal, ranked fourth in the UFC’s welterweight rankings before the fight, will have put himself in the conversation for an eventual shot at Kamaru Usman’s championship belt.