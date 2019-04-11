Video shows Julian Assange being forcibly removed from Ecuadorian embassy after arrest by UK police

caption Footage by video agency Ruptly showed the moment Julian Assange was removed from Ecuador’s embassy in London. source Twitter/Ruptly/Business Insider

Video footage shows the moment Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was forcibly removed from London’s Ecuadorian embassy on Thursday.

Assange has been living in the embassy for seven years, but was arrested by UK police after Ecuador revoked his asylum.

“The patience of Ecuador has reached its limit on the behavior of Mr Assange,” Ecuador’s president said.

Assange could now face extradition to the US over WikiLeaks’ involvement in the release of hundreds of thousands of US military documents.

Video shared by Ruptly, a video news agency associated with Russia’s RT, shows the moment that Assange was escorted from the embassy on Thursday morning:

BREAK: Full @Ruptly video of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s arrest by British police this morning pic.twitter.com/tdBw1Kbpxn — Barnaby Nerberka (@barnabynerberka) April 11, 2019

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that Assange is currently in custody in a police station and he will be transferred to the Westminster Magistrates’ Court “as soon as is possible.”

Lenín Moreno, the president of Ecuador, said on Thursday that “The patience of Ecuador has reached its limit on the behavior of Mr Assange.”

Ecuador decidió soberanamente retirar el asilo diplomático a Julian Assange por violar reiteradamente convenciones internacionales y protocolo de convivencia. #EcuadorSoberano pic.twitter.com/V02pvvtPY0 — Lenín Moreno (@Lenin) April 11, 2019

Assange, who is an Australian national, was granted asylum by Ecuador in June 2012, when he first started living in the London embassy.

A warrant for his arrest has existed since 2012, after he failed to appear in Swedish court over sexual misconduct charges that he denies. That investigation has been dropped, though he also faced charges in the UK for breaching former bail conditions.

Assange could now face extradition to the US following WikiLeaks’ involvement in leaking hundreds of thousands of military documents.