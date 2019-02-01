Patriots receiver Julian Edelman surprised a young girl with Super Bowl tickets after he learned she was bullied for playing football

- New Hampshire native Dejah Rondeau is one of three girls playing youth football in her area.
- The quarterback for her school’s football team, Rondeau is a major fan of the New England Patriots and wide receiver Julian Edelman – even wearing the number 11 in his honor.
- After learning that Rondeau was bullied in school for playing football, the Patriots invited her to take a tour of their facilities with franchise owner Robert Kraft.
- Later, Edelman surprised her with a game of catch and two tickets to see Super Bowl LIII in person.
- Check out the video of the sweet interaction below and read all of INSIDER’s Super Bowl LIII coverage here.
7th grade quarterback Dejah Rondeau wears no. 11 in honor of @Edelman11.
When he heard she was getting bullied at school, he had a #SuperBowlSurprise for her. pic.twitter.com/NVyhkfv8Hr
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 29, 2019
