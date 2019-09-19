Video shows Justin Trudeau wearing blackface, the third similar image published in less than 24 hours

caption Justin Trudeau wearing blackface in an old video obtained by the Global News, a Canadian outlet source Screenshot via Global News Canada

Canada’s Global News TV channel on Thursday published video of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing blackface.

The outlet said it was unclear when the video was recorded, but said Trudeau’s Liberal Party confirmed that the person in the video is Trudeau.

It is the third such incident to come to light within 24 hours. On Wednesday, Time magazine published an image of Trudeau in brownface at a 2001 party. He was 29 at the time.

While apologizing for the first image, Trudeau admitted to wearing brownface before, while in high school, to perform a Jamaican song.

In his apology, Trudeau said: “I shouldn’t have done that. I should have known better but I didn’t and I’m really sorry.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Newly-published video footage shows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing blackface, the third such incident to come to light inside 24 hours.

Canadian TV channel Global News published the video Thursday morning. It shows Trudeau wearing dark makeup on his face and all over his body, raising his hands in the air, and sticking his tongue out.

Global News said it does not know when the video was recorded. However, it said it confirmed with Trudeau’s Liberal Party that he is the one pictured.

It was published less than 24 hours after Time magazine published a photo of Trudeau wearing brownface and dressed in a costume for an Arabian Nights-themed party held at the school where he worked in 2001.

Exclusive: Justin Trudeau wore brownface at an “Arabian Nights” party in 2001. I got the photo.https://t.co/TiIQIrKY3z — Anna Kambhampaty (@anna_P_k) September 18, 2019

Business Insider published a photo from the same event, which was featured in the April 2001 newsletter for the school. The photos showed around 40 other guests, none of whom had brownface on.

caption This photo of Justin Trudeau in blackface was published in the West Point Grey Academy newsletter in April 2001. source Wayback Machine/West Point Grey Academy

Read more: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wore brownface and a turban during an ‘Arabian Nights’ themed party in 2001

In comments to reporters on Wednesday night, Trudeau said of the brownface photo, “I shouldn’t have done that. I should have known better but I didn’t and I’m really sorry.”

He added: “I’m going to be asking Canadians to forgive me for what I did. I shouldn’t have done that. I take responsibility for it. It was a dumb thing to do.”

When a reporter asked Trudeau if he had ever donned a similarly racist costume, he said that while attending high school, he “dressed up at a talent show and sang ‘Day-O’ with makeup on.”

It is not clear whether the video of Trudeau in blackface uncovered by the Global News is the same one of him singing “Day-O.”

The revelations that Trudeau donned racist makeup and costumes comes just weeks before he and his Liberal Party go up for re-election on October 21.