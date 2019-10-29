Kanye West threw shade at Kim Kardashian’s ex Kris Humphries and said that he ‘made marriage cool’ in a special ‘Airpool Karaoke’ with James Corden

caption Kanye West threw shade at Kris Humphries. source The Late Late Show with James Corden / YouTube / Getty Images

Kayne West said he’s made “marriage cool again” in a special appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

West appeared in Corden’s first-ever “Airpool Karaoke” in a plane along with his “Sunday Service” 100-person choir to discuss his newly-released album, “Jesus is King.”

The 42-year-old rapper also threw shade at his wife Kim Kardashian West’s former ex-husband, NBA player Kris Humphries.

“No one ever thought it would be uncool to marry Kim Kardashian, everybody thought it would be cool to marry Kim Kardashian!” Corden said, to which West replied: “Not Kris Humphries.”

West also gave insight into his family routine and said after putting the kids to bed, Kardashian West watches NBC’s “Dateline” and he sits and reads the Bible.

He also talked about plans to expand the Kardashian West clan to seven children.

Kanye West claimed he’s made “marriage cool again” during his long-awaited first appearance in a special edition of James Corden’s popular “Carpool Karaoke.”

The 42-year-old rapper made history as the first-ever guest to perform and be interviewed by Cordon while on a plane for “Airpool Karaoke.” West’s debut on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” comes after his new album “Jesus is King” dropped last Friday.

caption Kanye West rapping with his “Sunday Service” choir on the first-ever “Airpool Karaoke.” source The Late Late Show with James Corden / YouTube

“People thought it would be uncool to get married and then I got married and then people went, ‘Oh that looks cool,'” West told Corden.

Corden clearly amused replied, “No one ever thought it would be uncool to marry Kim Kardashian, everybody thought it would be cool to marry Kim Kardashian!”

To which West responded: “Well, not Kris Humphries.”

Kardashian was married to NBA player Humphries for just 72 days in 2010 before she filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.” CBS called it “the most expensive, short-lived wedding in history” with her 72-day-marriage costing a reported $10 million.

caption Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian were married for just 72 days. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

“It’s more than cool as hell, it’s heavenly, it’s great, it’s magnificent and God is using me as a human being as humbly as I can put it he’s using me to show off,” West continued about his influence on marriage.

The rapper who’s been married to Kardashian for five years now also discussed his theory on marriage, comparing “marriage years” to “dog years.”

“Every marriage is like 100 years, so like I’ve had 500 years of marriage,” said West.

Of his evening routine at home, West said: “I don’t like going out at night time, I like being at home with my family at night as much as possible.”

West explained after putting the kids to bed, Kardashian watches “Dateline” while he “sits down and reads the Bible.”

He then went on to say he and Kardashian have discussed the possibility of having up to seven children. The couple currently have four children: North West (6), Saint West (3), Chicago West(1) and Psalm West (5 months).

During the airborne chat, the duo was joined by the entirety of West’s “Sunday Service” 100-person choir with the group randomly performing a medley of songs from his new album.

Fans would also recognize a stylized version of “Jesus Walks” from his 2004 album, “College Dropout.”

Watch the video in full below:

