Katy Perry collapsed on the ‘American Idol’ set following a gas leak

Katy Perry collapsed on the set of “American Idol” following a gas leak on set in Sunriver, Oregon.

In a clip ahead of Sunday night’s episode, Perry is heard saying she smells gas before the building is evacuated.

Perry complains of a headache from what fellow judge Luke Bryans says is “heavy propane.”

Once outside, Perry says “I’m not feeling good” before falling to the ground.

It is unclear whether the incident will result in delays in production, but the episode is still set to air on Sunday February 23.

Judges Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan had to pause auditions for the show after smelling gas, a clip ahead of Sunday night’s episode shows.

“Do you guys smell gas? It’s pretty intense,” Perry says to the other judges before they’re all escorted out of the audition hall and the entire building is evacuated.

The incident took place in Sunriver, Oregon, while other auditions shown during the episode were in Savannah, GA, Milwaukee, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles.

As Perry leaves the building, she’s heard saying: “I have a slight headache from it. Oh, it’s bad, it’s really bad.”

Bryan says to the show’s producers: “We’re getting heavy propane.”

After firefighters arrive at the scene and the building is safely evacuated, Bryan, now outside, says: “This is not a joke, there really is a gas leak.”

“I’m not feeling good,” Perry then says before falling to the ground, at which point the video, which was posted by People, ends abruptly.

It’s unclear whether auditions for “American Idol,” which is now in its 18th season, will be delayed while the issue is rectified.

However, the episode is still scheduled to air on Sunday February 23 at 8 p.m.

You can watch the video here:

