Kawhi Leonard made fun of his awkward laugh while celebrating at the Raptors’ championship parade

caption Kawhi Leonard proved he is a “fun guy” at the Raptors championship parade on Monday through Toronto. source John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Kawhi Leonard closed his speech in epic fashion at the Toronto Raptors’ championship parade.

At the end of his speech, Leonard smiled and said, “A HA, HA, HA, HA,” referencing an awkward moment in his early days with the team.

During his introductory press conference with the Raptors, Leonard gave an awkward laugh that would become a meme throughout the season.

Leonard and the Raptors won the title and got the last laugh.

Kawhi Leonard wants you to know that he’s a fun guy.

At the Toronto Raptors’ championship parade on Monday, Leonard took the microphone to speak to the crowd of thousands of fans that had gathered to celebrate with the team.

As his speech came to a close, Leonard had a bit of fun with himself, making light of the awkward laugh that he had during his first press conference with the Raptors.

“A HA, HA, HA, HA,” Leonard said, to the cheers of thousands of Toronto faithful.

Leonard’s drawn-out laugh was a callback to his introductory press conference in Toronto when he gave a somewhat awkward answer and an extremely awkward chuckle after being asked what he wanted Raptors fans to know about him as a player and person.

Read more: Kawhi Leonard struggled to understand why his teammates weren’t as good as him in college

“I’m a fun guy,” Leonard said. “Obviously I love the game of basketball.”

“There’s just more questions you’d have to ask me in order to tell you about myself,” Leonard continued, correctly noting the odd nature of the introduction. “I can’t just give you a whole spiel.”

He then laughed a laugh that would become a central meme of NBA Twitter throughout the 2019 season.

But in the end, Leonard and the Raptors got the last laugh, celebrating in the streets of Toronto with thousands upon thousands of fans winning their first title in franchise history.

Ha, ha, ha, ha indeed.

