Kawhi Leonard knocked out the 76ers with a dramatic bouncing buzzer-beater

- source
- Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images
- The Toronto Raptors defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 92-90 in Game 7 on Sunday.
- The win came thanks to Kawhi Leonard, who scored a bouncing buzzer-beater in dramatic fashion in front of the home crowd.
- With the win, the Raptors move on to the Eastern Conference Finals against Giannis Antetokounmpo the Milwaukee Bucks.
- You can watch video of Leonard’s wild game-winning shot below.
