A boy in a bubble threw out a socially distanced ‘first pitch’ during the top Korean baseball league’s return to action

caption A boy in a baseball bubble walked to home plate to kick off the KBO season. source via KBO

The South Korean baseball league KBO began its season Tuesday.

To commemorate the beginning of the season, a boy in a baseball-like bubble walked from the pitcher’s mound to home plate as a “first pitch.”

KBO is playing behind closed doors, with stringent rules on players and personnel, but the return of live baseball has been welcomed by fans and will be aired on ESPN.

KBO, South Korea’s top professional baseball league, began Tuesday, marking one of the more prominent returns to action in in the sports world.

To commemorate the moment, a boy threw out a first pitch before the game between the KT Wiz and the Lotte Giants, except that he was in a bubble and didn’t actually throw anything.

Instead, Lee Raon, a 9-year-old baseball fan, according to Reuters, stood on the mound in a bubble made to resemble a baseball. He then walked toward home plate and high-fived the catcher. And baseball began.

Here’s a GIF of the moment:

KT Wiz held a socially distant first pitch before their game today pic.twitter.com/DR0R9wulRi — Dan Kurtz (@MyKBO) May 5, 2020

KBO is hoping to play its full, 144-game season, despite a late start. The games are played behind closed doors, players receive temperature checks twice daily, and all personnel not in uniform must wear masks and gloves, according to NPR. Any player who shows symptoms of the novel coronavirus will be quarantined, and the stadium they played in will be shut down.

Despite the limitations the league has introduced to play, the return of live sports has been welcomed by fans. ESPN will be producing six English-language broadcasts a week, airing on ESPN2 at 5:30 a.m. ET on weekdays, 4 a.m. ET on Saturdays, and 1 a.m. ET on Sundays.