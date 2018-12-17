Surfing legend Kelly Slater completed a mind-boggling wave despite falling off his board inside the barrel

source World Surf League

Most mere mortals who have attempted to surf struggle just stand up on the board once, but surfing legend Kelly Slater is no mere mortal.

During Round Three of the 2018 Billabong Pipe Masters in Hawai’i, Slater was going head-to-head with Filipe Toledo when he was knocked off his board in the middle of a barrel.

Somehow, Slater was able to control his board and get back up while still inside the barrel.

Even Slater appeared to be awestruck by the move.

Slater has seen limited action over the last 18 months due to a series of foot injuries, including a gruesome broken foot that required surgery.

Here is the wave as shown live, but you will want to see the replay below:

Here is the replay, via the World Surf League:

You can see the entire heat at this link. Read more: Pro surfer Kelly Slater shares X-ray of gruesome foot injury on Instagram