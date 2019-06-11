Kevin Durant appeared to re-injure his calf and had to be helped off the floor just 12 minutes into his big Finals return

source via ABC/NBA

Kevin Durant appeared to re-injure his calf just 12 minutes into his first game back.

Durant fell to the ground after trying to make a move, grabbed at his leg, then was helped off the court and into the locker room.

Just minutes into his first game back from a calf injury, Kevin Durant appeared to aggravate the injury in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday.

In the second quarter, Durant attempted to drive by Serge Ibaka, stopped in his tracks, then fell to the ground, grabbing near his lower calf and Achilles area.

Durant had to be helped off the court and immediately walked back to the locker room with the help of some teammates and Warriors staff.

Durant had a strong start to the game, scoring 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting, giving the Warriors the extra punch they had been missing throughout the series.

Durant’s status had been a question mark throughout the series. A return was initially targeted for Games 3 and 4 in Oakland, but to the surprise of many, Durant was ruled out of both games. The Warriors lost both games to go down 3-1 in the series.

In the aftermath, reports indicated the team had grown frustrated with the uncertainty surrounding Durant’s status.

Durant went through practice in the last two days. It was reported earlier on Tuesday that he was expected to play.