Kim Kardashian had the best response to her daughter North asking why they’re famous

caption Kim Kardashian-West with her daughter, North. source Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian-West’s oldest daughter North asked her mother why people are always taking pictures of them.

Kim explained the family’s fame by saying that: “My name is Kim Kardashian, and Daddy is Kanye West.”

She continued: “Daddy is a singer, performer, artiste.”

As for her own fame, Kim said: “Mommy … has so many talents I can’t even begin to name them.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

The Kardashians are undoubtedly one of the most famous families in the world.

And of course, the most famous of the clan is Kim, who’s married to Kanye West.

While West rose to fame as a rapper, Kim’s route to notoriety is less straight-forward (she infamously made a sex tape, has since starred in her family reality TV show, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” and also entertains her 133 million Instagram followers.)

Kim, 38, has three children with West, 41, and the couple are expecting their fourth child via a surrogate in May.

However, as their children, five-year-old North, three-year-old Saint, and one-year-old Chicago, grow up, the celebrity parents realised they would soon have to explain to their offspring why they’re famous.

In the latest season of the show, Kim has even revealed what she said to her daughter North when she asked why they’re always followed by paparazzi.

Read more: Kim Kardashian defended her and her sisters’ promotion of controversial products like waist trainers, teeth whiteners, and weight-loss tea

In a clip from the latest series of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” North asks her mother: “Why are there lots of people every day taking pictures of us?”

Kim responds: “Well, to get very technical, my name is Kim Kardashian, and Daddy is Kanye West, and Daddy is a singer, performer, artiste.

“Mommy…” she pauses, then continues, “has so many talents I can’t even begin to name them.”

Watch the clip below:

Discussing fame and motherhood on an episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Kim went on to explain that she and sister Kourtney have sat their children down and tried to explain their celebrity status to them.

However, Kim also revealed North has started to have fun with their fame.

“The other day I took North to a wedding and she was rolling down the window going ‘Kim Kardashian’s in here!,’ screaming to all the drivers,” Kim said.

“She’ll go, ‘Hi, I’m North West! Kanye West is my dad!'”