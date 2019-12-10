Sacramento Kings big man Nemanja Bjelica drained a deep 3 at the buzzer to stun the Rockets after Russell Westbrook called the game with one second left

caption In his excitement, Nemanja Bjelica let slip an F-bomb during his postgame interview. source AT&T Sportsnet

The Sacramento Kings big man Nemanja Bjelica silenced Russell Westbrook and the Houston Rockets with a buzzer-beating game-winner from long range in a thriller on Monday night.

Westbrook had hit what appeared to be the dagger with one second remaining and repeatedly said “game over” while celebrating with teammates.

In his excitement, Bjelica let slip an F-bomb during his postgame interview.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Houston Rockets’ Monday-night thriller against the Sacramento Kings came down to the wire, and Russell Westbrook was ready to end it.

But the Kings big man Nemanja Bjelica had other ideas.

The Serbian sharpshooter drained a three at the buzzer from well beyond the arc to give Sacramento the thrilling one-point win.

Bjelica curled toward the sideline from the top of the key, evading his defender and leaving him wide open for the inbounds pass. Even though P.J. Tucker tried to recover, he couldn’t get a hand in Bjelica’s face in time to break up the shot.

Ball game.

BJELICA FOR THE WIN!!! ???? pic.twitter.com/xZYI8Qddjp — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 10, 2019

In addition to the sweet taste of victory, Bjelica also earned the honor of forcing Westbrook – one of the loudest chirpers in the league – to eat his words.

Moments before Bjelica sank his game-winner, the Rockets’ outspoken point guard slashed through the lane and laid in a clutch shot to put Houston up by two. With one second left, Westbrook marched back toward his team’s bench and repeatedly said “game over” while shaking his head and dapping up teammates.

Props to Russ Westbrook for knowing before anyone else that Bjelica would hit a game winner He even called it: “Game Over” pic.twitter.com/c0NKUG1NtR — Carmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) December 10, 2019

Bjelica celebrated with teammates throughout his postgame interview and, in his excitement, even let slip an F-bomb.

“F— it, we deserve this win, man,” he said.

“What can I say?” he added. “I took a crazy shot. The ball went in. We deserve this win, and that’s it.”

Sacramento is 10-13 on the season, but despite playing without its stars Marvin Bagley III and De’Aaron Fox, it came away from a tough road stretch with back-to-back wins against the Dallas Mavericks and the Rockets.