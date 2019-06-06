A Warriors fan shoved Kyle Lowry during an NBA Finals game, and the Raptors star wants him barred from NBA games for life

caption Kyle Lowry did not hold back after a fan sitting courtside put his hands on him, calling for him to be barred from all future NBA games. source Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

A Golden State Warriors fan sitting courtside reached over and shoved Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry after he dove into the crowd chasing a loose ball during Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Lowry and the fan exchanged words for a moment, and the fan was later escorted from his seat.

After the game, Lowry called for the fan to be barred from all future NBA games.

After the game, Lowry was still clearly frustrated with what happened.

“There’s no place for that. He had no reason to touch me,” Lowry told reporters. “He had to reach over two seats and then say some vulgar language to me… Hopefully, he never comes back to an NBA game.”

Speaking with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt, Lowry explained his feelings on the interaction further.

“In our league, there’s no place for that,” Lowry said. “The fans have a place, and we love our fans. But fans like that, they shouldn’t be allowed to be in there. It’s not right. I can’t do nothing to protect myself. But the league does a good job, and hopefully, they ban him from all NBA games, forever.”

Lowry finished the game with 23 points and nine assists, and the Raptors were able to hold on to win Game 3 123-109, taking a 2-1 lead in the series. Game 4 will be played Friday night in Golden State.

