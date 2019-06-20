Kylie Jenner said she’s ‘scared’ of Jordyn Woods after finding out about her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson

caption Kylie Jenner said she was “scared” of Jordyn Woods after the cheating scandal broke. source E!

On Sunday night’s upcoming episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Khloe Kardashian will find out about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal involving Jordyn Woods.

In a new clip from the episode, Kylie Jenner talks about her phone call with Woods.

Jenner said she is now scared of Woods, knowing what she is capable of.

Kim Kardashian said she didn’t like the “tone” of the way Woods has responded.

Fans have been waiting all season for “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” to dive into Tristan Thompson’s latest cheating scandal, and on Sunday, that episode is finally here. In a new clip from “KUWTK” that was filmed in the aftermath of the reports about Thompson cheating with Jordyn Woods going public, Kylie Jenner said she was “scared” of Woods, who was her best friend.

The new footage features Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Jenner sitting at a table together, discussing the incident. At first, Khloe says she’s not surprised by Thompson’s actions, but that Woods’ have really thrown her for a loop.

“We’ve all known what he’s capable of. Look what he did when I was nine months pregnant,” Khloe said. “But I knew what he was. I never in a million years thought that’s who she was.”

caption Khloe Kardashian said she didn’t think Woods was capable of what she was accused of. source E!

Jenner then shared her feelings following her conversation with Woods about the news, and how it’s changed the way she thinks of her and their friendship going forward.

“I called her and she didn’t really say anything,” Jenner said. “She was just like, you know, crying the whole time, and I was just telling her, ‘I’m scared of you now, that you’re capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.’ Then I pretty much told her exactly what we’ve been talking about – like, ‘you weren’t thinking about True, not Khloe, not me.’ You can do whatever, but when it affects my family, me, that’s when it’s a problem.”

At that point, Kim chimed in to share her thoughts, too.

“I also think that the tone of not ever saying sorry – I would have been on Khloe’s doorstep, bawling my eyes out,” she said.

caption Kim said she thought Woods should have been more apologetic. source E!

Immediately following the scandal, Woods moved out of Jenner’s house, as People reported. When she was on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk,” Woods revealed that she had spoken to both Jenner and Khloe, but it seems like their friendships still haven’t been mended. She also said that she and Thompson didn’t do anything but kiss.

Earlier this week, E! shared another clip from the upcoming episode of “KUWTK,” showing the family finding out that Thompson had been spotted hooking up with Woods at a party. “It just sucks it has to be so public,” Khloe said in the clip.

Woods said that she hopes that having the incident covered on the show will help reveal the “real” her.

You can watch the full clip of Kylie’s commentary on the incident below:

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!.