Lamar Jackson didn’t realize he had broken Michael Vick’s rushing record until running back/hype man Mark Ingram told him

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens put together another dominant win on Thursday night, taking down the New York Jets 42-21.

Jackson threw for five touchdowns on the night, and also ran for 86 yards, breaking Michael Vick’s record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a season.

After the game, Jackson said he was unaware when he broke the record, but running back and hype man Mark Ingram was there to help him out.

Lamar Jackson is running away with the NFL MVP award this season.

With just three games left on the schedule, Jackson has led the Ravens to a 12-2 record and a likely top seed in the AFC playoffs.

All of his talents were on display throughout a Thursday night dismantling of the New York Jets, with Jackson throwing for 212 yards and five touchdowns – the third time this season he’s thrown for five scores.

Jackson also ran for 86 yards on eight rushes on Thursday night, bringing his season total to 1,103 yards on the ground to surpass Michael Vick as the most ever recorded in a season by a quarterback.

After the game, Jackson was clearly unaware that he had surpassed Vick’s mark, but teammate and hype man Mark Ingram was there to let him know.

“It’s pretty cool!” Jackson said, when asked by Fox’s Erin Andrews how it felt to break Vick’s record. “I don’t know when I broke it, but…”

“Very early,” Andrews said, as Ingram jumped into the conversation, saying “When I told you congratulations!”

Later on in the interview, Ingram spoke at length about what Jackson meant to the team, before turning to interview his quarterback on his own.

It’s not the first time Ingram has worked as a hype man for Jackson after a stellar performance. After the Ravens dominant 41-7 win over the Texans in Week 11, Ingram took to the post-game press conference podium ahead of Jackson to put his quarterback over.

Get you someone who hypes you up the way Mark Ingram does for Lamar Jackson???????? pic.twitter.com/YrHhWkWjZm — NBC Sports Ravens (@NBCSRavens) November 17, 2019

Jackson and Ingram are clearly having a ball, all while playing like Super Bowl favorites.

Not bad for a running back.

