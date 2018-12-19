Heartwarming video shows LeBron James coaching his son up after a tough game

caption LeBron James is not just a great basketball player, but also a great father, and apparently a pretty solid youth basketball coach as well. source KingJames / Instagram

LeBron James coached up his son Bryce after a tough game.

In a video posted to Instagram, James is seen reminding his son of the great plays he made throughout the game.

James’ mind is always recording when basketball is being played.

There undoubtedly a lot of pressure that comes with being the son of the greatest basketball player of all time.

But as LeBron James recently showed through an Instagram post, having the GOAT as your father also comes with plenty of advantages.

James posted a video on Wednesday of him coaching his son Bryce up after a tough game.

James has shown his incredible memory on numerous occasions, and as it turns out, his mind is still recording every moment of every game, even when it comes to his son’s games.

“You made three of the biggest plays of the game,” James reminds his son. “You got the offensive rebound, down four, got the tip-in, right? Then you had the outlet pass to Owen when he got the and-one, and then you made the last swing to him for the game-winner.”

“If you making shots or missing shots, don’t worry about it, kid,” James finishes. “You played a hell of a game. I’m proud of you.”

Should James ever decide to retire from the NBA, among many other potential jobs, he could have a brilliant future ahead of him as a youth basketball coach.