LeBron James won’t be in the NBA Finals for the first time in 9 years, but he is super excited about Taco Tuesday

LeBron James will not be playing in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

James does not seem all too concerned with missing his shot at a title this year, as it means he gets to spend more time celebrating Taco Tuesday with his family.

In a video posted by his son Bronny, fans saw just how excited James gets to celebrate Taco Tuesday.

The NBA Finals begin on Thursday, and for the first time since 2010, LeBron James will not be playing.

It’s the end of one of the most dominant runs by a single player in the history of the league, with James missing the opportunity to even get back to the NBA Finals after the Lakers failed to make the postseason after a disappointing year.

But while the Raptors and Warriors prepare to compete for the trophy, James doesn’t seem to feel like he’s missing out on much. Rather than sulking at the ending of his impressive streak, James is indulging with his family and celebrating Taco Tuesday.

In a video posted to his son Bronny’s Instagram story, James was seen celebrating with his family ahead of what must be a favorite meal of the week, excitedly imploring each of his kids to yell out “TACO TUESDAY!” around the table.

You can watch the video below.

On Twitter, fans seemed to enjoy the celebratory mood of James’ household.

In addition to Taco Tuesday, James has also spent his time since the start of the postseason keeping his skills sharp, most recently crushing a 14-year-old in a shooting contest.

James has always been a family man, but with Bronny now on Instagram, it’s possible that moving forward we’ll have a new perspective on the home life of DadBron as shot through his oldest son’s iPhone.