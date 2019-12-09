Lizzo revealed her interest in Karl-Anthony Towns during a courtside interview at the Lakers-Timberwolves game

Lizzo revealed her crush on Karl-Anthony Towns at the Los Angeles Lakers‘ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns played a basketball game Sunday night, but it was Lizzo who was shooting her shot.

The “Truth Hurts” singer revealed in a courtside interview that she has something of a crush on the Minnesota Timberwolves’ big man while attending his team’s Sunday-night contest against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center.

The Grammy-nominated artist began her career in Minneapolis before moving to Los Angeles, but when the interviewer asked who she was rooting for in the matchup between her two homes, Lizzo didn’t respond with either the Lakers or the Timberwolves.

“Let me tell you something, both teams are great. I’m personally cheering for number 32,” she said, laughing.

“Karl-Anthony Towns?” the interviewer confirmed.

“Mhm,” Lizzo said. “That’s my baby.”

When asked if she knew the two-time NBA All-Star, Lizzo said “nope” and laughed before singing “new man on the Minnesota Timberwolves,” a slightly altered version of famous lyrics in her hit song.

Towns dropped a team-high 19 points and four rebounds in Minnesota’s 125-142 loss at the Staples Center. It is evident Lizzo has an interest in the Timberwolves center regardless of his team’s performance, but whether or not Towns is single remains unclear.