A man was filmed climbing to the top of Europe’s second tallest skyscraper at 5 a.m. without a harness

A man was filmed climbing London’s tallest skyscraper at 5 a.m. on Monday morning.

At 309 meters high, the Shard is the second highest building in Europe, and the man was spotted near the top.

He appeared to be free-climbing without any equipment.

Police got the man inside the building, but he has not been arrested.

In a video posted on Twitter, the unidentified man can be seen scaling the Shard – a 95-storey, 309-meter-high building – in London’s Southwark.

The Shard is the second tallest skyscraper in Europe, second only to the OKO Tower in Moscow – and the man was seen near the top.

BREAKING: A man has been spotted climbing to the top of London's Shard this morning. Police say he is now inside and talking to officers. pic.twitter.com/N48TeXvCHV — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) July 8, 2019

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that they were called to the landmark at 5.15 a.m. on Monday July 8.

“Police were called at 05:15hrs on Monday, 8 July following reports of a ‘free-climber’ on the Shard,” the police wrote on Twitter.

“Emergency services attended and the man went inside the building where he was spoken to by officers. He was not arrested.”

Onlookers have said the man appeared to be free-climbing, with no harness or equipment to be seen.

“I saw police cars and around 15 people staring up at the building,” Rebecca Newnes, who filmed the incident from a nearby office, told talkRADIO.

“I saw an arm, I didn’t know if he was cleaning the building or not, but I just got a camera out and started filming.

“It didn’t look like he had equipment.”

A man who claims to know the climber told the Mirror: “He ran over London Bridge Station, got a boost from someone and did a pull-up onto it,” he said.

“He used a few suction cups at the start of it but was then climbing free solo.”

Less clear, however, is why the man was climbing the Shard at 5 a.m. on a Monday morning.

Some people on Twitter pointed out that it seems like an unnecessary amount of activity for such a time of the week.

“People out that climbing the shard on a Monday morning, I can’t even get out of bed in time,” said one.