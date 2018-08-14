Video shows a man being detained after the car crash at the UK Houses of Parliament

source Sky News

LONDON – Several people are injured and a man has been detained after a car crashed into the barriers outside of the UK Houses of Parliament in London.

A video by UK broadcaster Sky News shows police leading a man away from a silver car by police officers. A Sky News’ journalist on the scene described it as a “very significant” police operation and said the man was led away in handcuffs.

Police have not yet said that anybody has been charged over the crash, or whether it was intentional.

Watch the moment here:

Video of the male driver arrested after a car crashed into security barriers outside Parliament in Westminster. ????Follow our live blog here for more updates: https://t.co/NCXlyxhNdi pic.twitter.com/ZdnDfgrW4G — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 14, 2018

Business Insider has not been able to independently verify whether the man in the footage is the man police arrested in connection with the crash.

At 0737hrs today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament. The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene. We will issue further info when we have it. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 14, 2018

The crash took place at 7.37 a.m. local time on Tuesday, according to the Metropolitan Police.

They said that no one is believed to be in a life-threatening condition after the incident.

At this stage, officers do not believe that anybody is in a life-threatening condition. Cordons are in place to assist the investigation. Westminster tube station is closed. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 14, 2018

The police said they are keeping an “open mind” about any motive behind the attack, but the Counter-Terrorism Command is leading the investigation.

While we are keeping an open mind, the Met's Counter-Terrorism Command is leading the investigation into the #Westminster incident. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 14, 2018

London Ambulance Service said it treated two people at the scene for “injuries that are not believed to be serious” and has taken them to hospital.

caption Circled: the vehicle which crashed into safety barriers outside the Houses of Parliament. source BBC News

The service said it sent three ambulance crews, responders in cars and an incident response officer to the scene.

Westminster tube station, which is close to the Houses of Parliament, has been closed and a police presence remains in the area to “assist the investigation,” the police said in a statement.