Mark Cuban argues for ‘trickle-up’ economics and says basketball will return when the ‘science is in place’

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban joined “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Thursday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the eventual return of basketball, and the future of the economy.

Cuban said that the hope is for the NBA season to “play wherever we can play,” but that the sport will almost certainly first return without fans in attendance.

Cuban also advocated for an embrace of “trickle-up” economics, arguing that a raise to the minimum wage would be a positive move for the entire country at this challenging time.

Noah first asked Cuban to explain his role on President Donald Trump’s newly-formed economic task force, which is focused on reopening the American economy.

“The first step was just getting some people together that I think the president thought could contribute,” Cuban said. “All we’ve had is a basic call so far, and then we’ll go from there. In terms of specifics, he gave us some people to contact, and I’ve put together a five-page note saying all these things I think need to happen for small businesses in particular, and we’ll see how they respond.”

Cuban also offered some insight as to the future of the NBA season. Numerous ideas have been floated for how basketball could return, from putting players in isolation to shortening the season and playing into fall. Cuban didn’t get into those specifics but indicated that basketball would be back as soon as feasibly possible.

“The goal hopefully is, once the science is in place, is to play wherever we can play, because people need sports,” Cuban said. “We want something to cheer for. We want something to get excited about. I think we’ll get out there and play without fans, play to the TV cameras.”

Cuban also brought up what he believed would be some necessary steps to make in order to allow the country’s economy to move forward, suggesting that we reframe the way money moves in America.

“In the past, a lot of people would talk about trickle-down economics. I think one of the lessons we’re going to learn from all of this is that it’s time for trickle-up economics,” Cuban said. “We’re only as strong as the base layer of all of our employees. All of those people who struggle, who get paid hour by hour, and don’t know how many hours they’re going to get. If we don’t take care of them, there is no economy, and we’re learning that very quickly right now.”

Cuban suggested raising the minimum wage and encouraging companies to offer their employees equity as two steps that could be taken to help a larger percentage of the population begin expanding their savings.

We still don’t know if, when, or how the NBA season might come back this summer, but Cuban seems clear that the NBA is working towards returning at some point, and hopes to bring some relief to fans along with it.