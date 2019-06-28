Megan Rapinoe scored 2 goals to put the Americans through to the World Cup semifinal and now everyone wants her to be president

By
Tyler Lauletta, Business Insider US
-

The United States Women’s National Team is through to the semifinal of the Women’s World Cup after their 2-1 victory over host-nation France on Friday.

Co-captain Megan Rapinoe was once again the star of the show for the Americans, scoring off a free kick just five minutes into the match to take an early lead that the team would never give up.

Rapinoe’s celebration quickly captured the imagination of fans on Twitter, who turned her glorious pose towards the crowd into a meme.

Read more: Twitter is falling in love with Megan Rapinoe’s iconic goal celebration

When Rapinoe added another goal in the second half, fans took things to another level, declaring her the new President of the United States.

In the days leading up to Friday’s quarterfinal, Rapinoe had gotten attention after saying the team would not be visiting the Trump White House if they went on to win the tournament – something she has been clear about for some time now.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter saying, “I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!” Later saying that he would invite the team now, win or lose.

Despite the political controversy, Rapinoe netted the two goals on Friday needed to advance the Americans through to the semifinal, and fans were calling for her to take the Oval Office.

While Rapinoe won’t be visiting the White House any time soon, the United States next match is still rather political, with the Americans set to face off against England in the semifinal just two days before Fourth of July.

Rapinoe has now scored two goals in two straight matches for the United States (four total over the two matches), as the USWT aims for their second straight World Cup title.

Read more from Tyler Lauletta: