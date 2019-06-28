Megan Rapinoe scored 2 goals to put the Americans through to the World Cup semifinal and now everyone wants her to be president

The United States Women’s National Team defeated France 2-1 on Friday at the Women’s World Cup to advance to the semifinal.

Megan Rapinoe led the way for the Americans, scoring both goals for the team and quickly becoming a meme on Twitter.

After her second goal of the night, fans were declaring her the new President of the United States.

Co-captain Megan Rapinoe was once again the star of the show for the Americans, scoring off a free kick just five minutes into the match to take an early lead that the team would never give up.

DREAM START FOR THE USA! ????????@mpinoe's free kick gets past everyone as the @USWNT takes an early lead once again! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/K5oHYnCyvD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2019

Rapinoe’s celebration quickly captured the imagination of fans on Twitter, who turned her glorious pose towards the crowd into a meme.

When Rapinoe added another goal in the second half, fans took things to another level, declaring her the new President of the United States.

Megan Rapinoe is now legally the president of the United States, right? I mean he came for the queen and missed. Sorry, that is how the Constitution works. — Sarah (@DasGherkin) June 28, 2019

I don’t know the rules but I’m pretty sure Megan Rapinoe is the president now. #USWNT pic.twitter.com/te791rceoi — Alex Nuñez (@alexnunez_14) June 28, 2019

The day Megan Rapinoe became President pic.twitter.com/8JcGKYueh6 — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) June 28, 2019

In the days leading up to Friday’s quarterfinal, Rapinoe had gotten attention after saying the team would not be visiting the Trump White House if they went on to win the tournament – something she has been clear about for some time now.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter saying, “I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!” Later saying that he would invite the team now, win or lose.

Despite the political controversy, Rapinoe netted the two goals on Friday needed to advance the Americans through to the semifinal, and fans were calling for her to take the Oval Office.

Forget the visit, it’s starting to look like Megan Rapinoe’s popularity could put her in the White House full-time starting in 2020. — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) June 28, 2019

megan rapinoe for president 2020. let’s get a real goat in the office — shayna (@s_h_a_y_1) June 28, 2019

While Rapinoe won’t be visiting the White House any time soon, the United States next match is still rather political, with the Americans set to face off against England in the semifinal just two days before Fourth of July.

Rapinoe has now scored two goals in two straight matches for the United States (four total over the two matches), as the USWT aims for their second straight World Cup title.

