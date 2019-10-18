Meghan Markle got emotional in a rare candid interview where she said she’s struggling to deal with the fame

- source
- ITV News
- Meghan Markle gave a rare emotional interview where she admitted to struggling with the press attention she has received since becoming a new mom.
- Speaking in a clip from ITV’s upcoming documentary about her royal tour of Africa with Prince Harry and baby Archie, Markle said: “Not many people have asked if I’m okay.”
- The duchess recently launched a legal battle with the Mail on Sunday, the newspaper that published a private letter she wrote to her father.
- Prince Harry said in a statement at the time: “I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The Duchess of Sussex gave a rare candid interview where she admitted to struggling with the media attention she’s received as a royal.
Speaking to interviewer Tom Bradby in a clip from ITV’s upcoming documentary about the duke and duchess’ tour of Africa, Meghan Markle said it’s something that’s become particularly difficult since giving birth to her son, Archie.
- source
- Toby Melville/ Getty Images
When asked how the increased media attention has impacted her physical and mental health, Markle said: “Look, any women, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging.
“And then when you have a newborn, you know?”
“And especially as a woman, it’s really, it’s a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom, or trying to be a newlywed, it’s…” she trailed off.
Read more: Meghan Markle just rewore a $2,500 outfit from before she was a royal, and a fan seemed to settle her doubts about wearing it
She added: “Also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m okay.
“But it’s a very real thing to be going on behind the scenes.”
To this, Bradby asked: “And the answer is, would it be fair to say, not really okay? As in it’s really been a struggle?”
“Yes,” Markle responded.
You can watch the clip in full below:
Markle’s comments come amid her legal battle against the Mail on Sunday, the newspaper that published a private letter she wrote to her father.
Prince Harry released a powerful statement about the lawsuit, where he said he has been “a silent witness to her private suffering for too long.”
“I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces,” he added.
Until now, Markle has been reluctant to speak publicly about her relationship with the press.
Harry also recently got emotional when talking about their five-month-old son at the WellChild Awards on Tuesday.
He tearfully talked about what it was like to know he and Markle were having a child before the world found out.
“Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child – no one else did at the time, but we did – and I remember,” he said, “squeezing Meghan’s hand so tight during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time.
“And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heart strings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own.”
“Harry & Meghan: An African Journey” will air on ITV at 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Read more:
Prince Harry choked up while recalling how he and Meghan Markle knew they were having a baby before the rest of the world did
It’s official – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie is a ginger
Hillary Clinton blames racism for Meghan Markle’s ‘inexplicable’ treatment by the media
Meghan Markle’s new lawsuit could change how the tabloids treat the royal family