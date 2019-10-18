Meghan Markle got emotional in a rare candid interview where she said she’s struggling to deal with the fame

caption The Duchess of Sussex speaking to ITV about the pressures of fame. source ITV News

The Duchess of Sussex gave a rare candid interview where she admitted to struggling with the media attention she’s received as a royal.

Speaking to interviewer Tom Bradby in a clip from ITV’s upcoming documentary about the duke and duchess’ tour of Africa, Meghan Markle said it’s something that’s become particularly difficult since giving birth to her son, Archie.

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archie in Africa. source Toby Melville/ Getty Images

When asked how the increased media attention has impacted her physical and mental health, Markle said: “Look, any women, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging.

“And then when you have a newborn, you know?”

“And especially as a woman, it’s really, it’s a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom, or trying to be a newlywed, it’s…” she trailed off.

She added: “Also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m okay.

“But it’s a very real thing to be going on behind the scenes.”

To this, Bradby asked: “And the answer is, would it be fair to say, not really okay? As in it’s really been a struggle?”

“Yes,” Markle responded.

You can watch the clip in full below:

Markle’s comments come amid her legal battle against the Mail on Sunday, the newspaper that published a private letter she wrote to her father.

Prince Harry released a powerful statement about the lawsuit, where he said he has been “a silent witness to her private suffering for too long.”

“I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces,” he added.

Until now, Markle has been reluctant to speak publicly about her relationship with the press.

Harry also recently got emotional when talking about their five-month-old son at the WellChild Awards on Tuesday.

He tearfully talked about what it was like to know he and Markle were having a child before the world found out.

“Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child – no one else did at the time, but we did – and I remember,” he said, “squeezing Meghan’s hand so tight during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time.

“And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heart strings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own.”

“Harry & Meghan: An African Journey” will air on ITV at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

