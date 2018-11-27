Lionel Messi pulled off a wild nutmeg and no one can agree if it was intentional

source Messi TheBoss / YouTube

Barcelona took on La Liga rival Atlético Madrid and finished in a 1-1 draw despite Barcelona dominating for most of the contest.

Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi stole the show Saturday, leaping into the air to trap the ball with his head before pulling off an unbelievable nutmeg on Atlético Madrid’s Filipe Luís in the 21st minute of play.

Fans took to social media to debate whether or not Messi could have possibly intended to pull off such a challenging feat and they have yet to come to a consensus.

Fans have known for quite some time now that Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi has other-worldly abilities on the pitch, but Saturday he took an opportunity to remind those who still had any doubts.

Messi – who has won a record-tying five Ballon d’Or awards and led Barcelona to nine La Liga titles – stole the show in Barcelona’s 1-1 draw against Atlético Madrid when he managed to nutmeg Atlético Madrid’s Filipe Luís with his back turned in the 21st minute of play.

Messi lept into the air to secure a loose ball with his head before warding off Luís when he came in for the challenge. As the ball landed at his feet, Messi used the outside of his left foot to flick the ball through his opponent’s legs. He managed to shake the two Atlético Madrid defenders on his heels to maintain possession and start the attack for Barcelona.

Messi's nutmeg on Filipe Luis is even better in slow motion… (????️ credit: @lfc_jxcxb) pic.twitter.com/DU5vRZER9U — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) November 26, 2018

Fans quickly took to Twitter to debate whether or not Messi could have possibly intended to pull off the challenging feat. So far, it doesn’t look as though anyone has reached a consensus.

It's an incredible touch from Messi but there's no way he meant to nutmeg him. — Jack A. Swindlehurst (@SwindlehurstJ) November 27, 2018

To all the people saying he didn’t mean the nutmeg, remember Messi’s an alien — Mansur Ahmed (@MansurAhmed786) November 26, 2018

Having reviewed the Messi header/nutmeg tape I'm afraid to say it was a huge fluke and nowhere as good as, say, when O'Shea did Figo anyway. Thank you and good morning — BURNS (@TheSteveBurnio) November 27, 2018

Can’t believe I’ve only just seen that Messi nutmeg, greatest player to ever grace the Earth. FACT. — Ash (@AshhAllenn) November 26, 2018

I love Messi. He’s maybe the best player ever to play football. But I tend to think that THAT turn on Felipe Luís at the weekend *might* have been a bit of a fluke… — Johnny Cross (@JCross91) November 27, 2018

Truth be told, no one should be surprised that Messi pulled off such an unbelievable heist against Luís considering he once did this to a TV reporter: