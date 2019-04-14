Michael Phelps cheered on Tiger Woods at the Masters as Woods came inches away from a hole-in-one

caption Michael Phelps had a front-row seat for Tiger Woods’ brilliant shot on No. 16 at the Masters. source @JustRyCole / Twitter

Tiger Woods almost hit a hole-in-one on the par-3 No. 16 during his final round at the Masters on Sunday.

Replays of Woods watching the shot showed that Michael Phelps was cheering Woods on just behind him.

Woods has been playing some of the best golf of his comeback at the Masters all weekend and would go on to birdie the hole.

Read all of Business Insider’s Masters coverage here.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

Tiger Woods was on a tear through the final round of the Masters on Sunday, and at the par-3 No. 16, Olympic champion Michael Phelps had a front-row seat.

Woods was shooting with a 1-stroke lead from the tee box at the par-3 No. 16, and hit an absolutely brilliant shot that landed on the green and started spinning towards the pin.

While the ace would miss by inches, the shot was enough to send the crowd at Augusta National into hysterics.

When you have Tiger Woods and the 16th hole at the Masters, special things happen. pic.twitter.com/b95cA3p7bn — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 14, 2019

The Masters broadcast later showed a replay of Woods cheering the ball on, saying to himself “Come on! Come on!” as he peered towards the green.

Cheering right behind him was none other than 28-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps.

Michael Phelps is just a locked in as Tiger pic.twitter.com/1eYCPtph8a — Ry (@JustRyCole) April 14, 2019

Woods performance on the second nine at Augusta National in the final round has provided some of the best golf of his comeback – it’s no surprise a fellow champion would be excited to cheer him on.

Read more Masters 2019:

The most iconic Masters moment from every hole at Augusta National

Food at the Masters is so cheap, you could order one of everything, and it would only cost $56.50

‘Take $100 and go f— yourself’: Phil Mickelson confirms he slammed country star Jake Owen over pay-per-view criticism

Zach Johnson looked like a weekend duffer when he accidentally hit his ball with a practice swing – here is why there was no penalty