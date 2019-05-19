A 25-year-old Brazilian made his UFC debut on Saturday, and won praise for his button-bashing PlayStation style victory

caption Michel Pereira won by knockout. source Photo by Michael Owens/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

A Brazilian fighter made a show-stopping debut in the UFC on Saturday.

Michel Pereira, 25, knocked out Danny Roberts in the very first round with eye-catching moves that would not have looked out of place in a “Mortal Kombat” video game.

It has already been called “one of the all time great debuts.”

And you can watch it right here.

Michel Pereira knows how to make a statement.

The 25-year-old Brazilian, a 31 fight veteran, made his UFC debut on Saturday and won praise for his button-bashing PlayStation style victory.

The welterweight with the flashy striking style fought like he was in a “Mortal Kombat” video game at the UFC Fight Night 152 event at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.

He maintained a frenetic pace, bounced off the fence of the cage, and ended up knocking out his opponent Danny Roberts in the first round with a flying knee and thunderous right hand combination.

The ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani called it “one of the all time great debuts” on Twitter.

And you can watch it right here:

UFC fans, meet Michel Pereira. This guy is a madman.

#UFCRochesterpic.twitter.com/MSSaEiXPHu — Sporting News (@sportingnews) May 18, 2019

Or here if you are in a different region:

So Michel Pereira is our new favourite fighter ???? His UFC debut was something straight out of a video game! You have to see this… ????#UFCRochester pic.twitter.com/kk1yf3yWmJ — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 19, 2019

And if you thought that was impressive, wait until you see what he did when he first entered the cage, before he’d even thrown his first punch.

This is Michel Pereira BEFORE the fight even started #UFCRochester pic.twitter.com/7bY5qYy1Oo — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 18, 2019

After the fight he told MMA Junkie that it was his “biggest dream” to fight in the UFC. He added that he wants to fight the best and is getting ready to fight that caliber of fighter.

The UFC Fight Night event was headlined by another welterweight fight between Rafael dos Anjos and Kevin Lee, which the former won thanks to an arm-triangle choke submission in the fourth round.

Pereira’s highlight-reel debut performance makes him a welcome addition to a thriving welterweight division in UFC, one that is headlined by the champion Kamaru Usman, but has many big-name challengers like dos Anjos, Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington, Ben Askren, and Darren Till.