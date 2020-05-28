Mike Tyson lost a fight with a t-shirt while reigniting a 10-year-old feud with Chris Jericho of All Elite Wrestling

caption Mike Tyson brawled with former All Elite Wrestling champion Chris Jericho on Wednesday night, reigniting a feud that began in WWE 10 years ago. source AEW

Mike Tyson brawled with Chris Jericho on All Elite Wrestling’s weekly “Dynamite” show on Wednesday night.

Jericho demanded an apology from Tyson, who had turned on him in a WWE match a decade ago.

Tyson, flanked by a slew of MMA fighters, responded by tearing off his shirt and delivering a shove to Jericho, which quickly escalated into an all-out brawl in the ring.

Both men teased that there was more to come in their feud in the near future.

Mike Tyson is back in the fight game.

Over the weekend, Tyson appeared at All Elite Wrestling’s “Double or Nothing” event to present the company’s new TNT championship belt to its inaugural champion, Cody Rhodes.

On Wednesday night, “Iron” Mike Tyson followed that up with some action in the ring, appearing on the brand’s weekly show, “AEW Dynamite” to confront former champion Chris Jericho and his faction, the Inner Circle.

Tyson, flanked by a crew of MMA fighters that included Vitor Belfort, Henry Cejudo and Rashad Evans, got face-to-face with Jericho, who demanded an apology he had wanted for 10 years.

Jericho was referring to an incident that took place in WWE back in 2010. After teaming up with Jericho for a tag-team match, Tyson turned on Jericho to help Triple H and Shawn Michaels of D-Generation X take the victory.

“I’m going to say this to you one time, Tyson,” Jericho said. “Shut your mouth when I’m talking to you.”

“I have been dreaming of this moment for 10 years,” Jericho said. “You turned on me. You looked me in the eye and said that I could trust you, and then you turned on me, and you knocked me out.”

“Because you’re a sucker, man, you deserved that,” Tyson said, grabbing the microphone from Jericho.

Things escalated from there, with Jericho demanding an apology. In response, Tyson tore off his shirt, which held up surprisingly well in the hands of the former heavyweight champion, and then flexed in the face of Jericho. The two exchanged shoves and then a full-on brawl broke out between the two sides.

By the looks of it, Tyson’s feud with Jericho is only beginning. After the brawl was finally broken up, Tyson promised another fight with Jericho was coming.

Iron @MikeTyson keeps his message to @IAmJericho straight forward & to the point. WATCH the full Jericho & Tyson altercation here: https://t.co/XAHEA3ffJG pic.twitter.com/2JAPfbBiLS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 28, 2020

And Jericho promised some retribution of his own.

"I'm gonna make you pay, @MikeTyson" – @IAmJericho. WATCH the full altercation between Jericho & Tyson linked here: https://t.co/XAHEA3ffJG pic.twitter.com/yrrZRE2cFK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 28, 2020

Tyson had teased a comeback in recent weeks after footage showed the 53-year-old fighter still had plenty of speed and power behind his punches. While a return to the boxing ring remains to be seen, it’s clear that Tyson is still eager for a fight.

