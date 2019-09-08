Jags linebacker Myles Jack goes berserk after being ejected from Jaguars-Chiefs game for throwing a punch

caption Myles Jack had to be held back by teammates after finding out he had been ejected for throwing a punch at Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson. source @Supreme_gifs / Twitter

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack was ejected during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs game after throwing a punch at Demarcus Robinson.

After getting ejected, Jack got aggressive with the officials and had to be held back by his teammates.

The Jaguars were already playing short-handed before Jack’s ejection, with starting quarterback Nick Foles going down with a shoulder injury.

Jacksonville linebacker Myles Jack was ejected during the second quarter of the Jaguars-Chiefs game on Sunday after throwing a punch at Kansas City wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.

The punch came after the two competed for position in the end zone as the Chiefs were driving downfield.

Myles Jack was ejected for throwing a punch! Craziness @ Jacksonville!!! pic.twitter.com/pphb2pansi — #BOOMIN (@ftbeard_17) September 8, 2019

After finding out he was ejected for his actions, Jack did not respond well, getting in the face of the officials as his teammates held him back.

Myles Jack goes ballistic after finding out he got ejected. It got worse than thispic.twitter.com/FCcAdoAtCj — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) September 8, 2019

Eventually, Jack was escorted off the field by Jaguars coaches, still visibly upset by the situation.

Myles Jack does not want to leave after being ejected pic.twitter.com/ii1le5cFOv — Sports Gifs & Videos (@Supreme_gifs) September 8, 2019

The ejection would leave the Jaguars short-handed as they attempt to keep pace with the Chiefs offense that got off to an extremely hot start, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes connecting with Sammy Watkins for a score just 96 seconds into the game.

Read more: It took Patrick Mahomes just 96 seconds to throw his first touchdown pass of the 2019 NFL season

The ejection is especially painful for the Jaguars as they were already playing down a key player when Jack threw his punch, as new quarterback Nick Foles went down with a shoulder injury earlier in the game.

Rookie Gardner Minshew took over in relief of Foles.

