Alabama running back Najee Harris hit the truck stick, hurdled a defender, and shouted out Megan Rapinoe to score the most spectacular TD of the college football season so far

caption Najee Harris made a few South Carolina defenders look foolish on his way to the end zone on Saturday. source Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama running back Najee Harris scored the best touchdown of the college football season on Sunday.

With the Crimson Tide facing 4th-and-2 near midfield, Harris caught a short pass, trucked through one defender, and hurdled another en route to the end zone.

After scoring, Harris raised his arms in celebration – a nod to USWNT superstar Megan Rapinoe.

Alabama continued its dominance on Saturday with another authoritative win over SEC competition, taking down South Carolina on the road 47-23.

The Gamecocks defense would show up strong to start the game, but eventually, the Crimson Tide would roll, with running back Najee Harris putting an exclamation point on his touchdown in the second quarter to put the game away for Alabama.

With Bama up 17-10 and driving halfway through the second quarter, head coach Nick Saban decided to go for it on 4th-and-2 just past midfield.

Harris caught a pass in motion from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the first down. He then created the highlight of the year to turn the already productive play into a touchdown, trucking through the first defender he met and hurdling over the second man that tried to stop him.

NAJEE HARRIS, YOU CAN'T BE SERIOUS! • Run someone over

• Hurdle someone

After scoring, Harris flipped the ball and raised his hands in triumph, a nod to the celebration of USWNT superstar Megan Rapinoe.

Read more: Twitter is falling in love with Megan Rapinoe’s iconic goal celebration

Speaking with reporters after the game, Harris confirmed that his celebration was a tribute to Rapinoe. “Yeah, yeah, yeah,” Harris said. “Shout out to her.”

Harris would finish the game with 123 total yards and two scores, helping the Crimson Tide move to 3-0 on the season.

