Video shows New Zealand police carrying heaps of flowers past cordon to lay at mosque where gunman killed 41

caption Police officers in Christchurch, New Zealand, carry flowers from the public to the Al Noor mosque, where 41 people were killed the previous day. source Daniel Sutton/Twitter

Video posted to Twitter shows police in Christchurch, New Zealand, carrying flowers from the public after the previous day’s mass shooting.

They took the tributes past a police cordon to the Al Noor mosque, where 41 of the 49 victims of the previous day’s massacre were shot dead.

The moment was shared by Dan Sutton, a reporter for Australia’s Network Ten news outlet. It was reposted by the official New Zealand Police twitter account late Saturday local time.

It shows two officers walking from a large pile of flowers left by members of the public as close as they can get to the cordoned-off Al Noor mosque, where a gunman turned the previous day’s prayers into a massacre.

They loaded the flowers into the trunk of a police car, from which point Sutton said they took them to the off-limits mosque to be laid in tribute.

New Zealand officials said 41 people were killed at the Al Noor mosque, before the attacker drove to the Linwood mosque around 3 miles away and killed eight more.

Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, put on a hijab to meet members of Christchurch’s Muslim community on Saturday.

The same day, the man suspected of carrying out the massacre appeared briefly in court, where his identity was confirmed officially for the first time.

Video footage showed Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian making a silent appearance in Christchurch District Court, around one mile from the site of the shootings.

Tarrant was remanded in custody until a further court appearance scheduled for April 5.