Nick Bosa trolled Baker Mayfield by recreating the quarterback’s most iconic college celebration

caption Nick Bosa was thrilled to get some revenge on Baker Mayfield on behalf of Ohio State on Monday night. source ESPN

Nick Bosa trolled Baker Mayfield while tearing through the Cleveland Browns offensive line on Monday night.

After taking down Mayfield in the backfield, Bosa celebrated by pretending to wave a flag through the air and planting it in the ground.

The move was a bit of revenge on Mayfield for planting the Oklahoma flag at midfield of Bosa’s Ohio State University in college.

Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers defense made life tough for Baker Mayfield on Monday night.

Through just one half of football, the 49ers forced three turnovers out of the Browns, with Bosa causing havoc for the Cleveland offensive line.

As the first half wound to a close, the Browns attempted to get one more drive going, only for Bosa to blow up Mayfield in the backfield and force an intentional grounding penalty that would end the first half.

After making the play, Bosa celebrated by waving and planting an imaginary flag.

Nick Bosa out here planting the revenge flag. pic.twitter.com/VqaP0lFQwN — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 8, 2019

The move was a bit of revenge for Bosa, mocking a celebration Mayfield made against his Ohio State Buckeyes.

Read more: Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield reportedly lost his cool with some belligerent Ohio State fans and predicted his team’s big comeback

After Mayfield led Oklahoma to victory against the Buckeyes at the Horseshoe, he famously grabbed an OU flag and brought it out to midfield, where he waved it from side to side before planting it in the ground.

Baker Mayfield planting the Oklahoma flag in the middle of the Ohio State O at the Horseshoe is as savage as it gets. pic.twitter.com/PrtgtUvmzL — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 10, 2017

At the time, some fans thought the move was disrespectful, and it’s clear that Bosa, who was at Ohio State at the time, didn’t especially appreciate the gesture.

Fans on Twitter were quick to shout out Bosa for getting his revenge.

Excuse me while I drop $150 on a Bosa jersey. https://t.co/VKVelCzgzP — Beppe ????️‍???? ↙️↙️↙️ (@buckeyedinapoli) October 8, 2019

Best thing I have seen in a long time: Nick Bosa “planting the flag” after sacking Baker Mayfield on MNF. #Buckeyes — Joe Holmes (@thejoeholmes) October 8, 2019

Man. Nick Bosa playing the long game. That’s some next level revenge. https://t.co/VELXv0osYf — John Hime (@ImJohnHime) October 8, 2019

It took two years, but Bosa got his revenge.

