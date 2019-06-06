French tennis player Nicolas Mahut’s son sprinted across the clay at Roland-Garros to console his father after a tough loss at the French Open

caption Nicolas Mahut didn’t make it as far as he had hoped he would at the French Open, but his son was ready to lift him up after a tough loss. source KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP/Getty Images

French tennis player Nicolas Mahut was extremely emotional after his loss in the third round on Friday.

As he sat in tears, his son Natanel ran across the court to comfort Mahut, embracing his father in front of the cheering crowd.

Nicolas Mahut’s run at Roland-Garros came to an end last Friday, falling in four sets in the third-round to Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer.

It was an tough loss for Mahut, having dropped two sets by tiebreaker just as he was on the cusp of one of the deepest French Open runs of his career and a match against Roger Federer in the next round.

As Mahut sat holding back tears after the loss, his son Natanel ran across the court to console him, embracing his father with a hug.

The crowd, stood and applauded, as the father and son sat together and eventually walked off the court hand in hand. Even Mahut’s opponent Mayer was visibly moved to tears.

You can watch the emotional scene play out below.

“I was really emotional to see him on the court. He comes on a win but also when I lose,” said Mahut, per Tennis World USA. “I have the comfort of my young boy. A lot of emotions. The tiredness of the match. My body was aching everywhere today. I finally, that match was over, and finally, he comes to comfort me.”

It’s not the first time Natanel has stormed the court to embrace his father.

Last year, after Mahut won the doubles title at Roland-Garros alongside fellow Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Natanel ran across the clay to embrace his father in celebration, offering Herbert a kiss on the cheek for his effort as well.

At 37 years old, it was unclear if the Frenchman will ever play in singles competition again at the major in front of his countrymen. If the loss did mark his final singles match at Roland-Garros, walking off with his son made for a magnificent exit.

