Video shows over 10 NYPD officers tackle and arrest man on a subway for fare evasion after unfounded gun scare

caption Side-by-side screenshots of the viral video of a man getting arrested by the NYPD for fare evasion. source Screenshot Twitter/@PopChassid

A viral video on Twitter shows a man being arrested on the New York subway by more than 10 NYPD officers, sparking outrage from those asking whether it was an unnecessary use of force on a man with his hands up.

The NYPD confirmed to Insider that the officers responded to an alert for a male with a gun on Friday, but that the “investigation determined that report to be unfounded,” and that the man in the video was placed under arrest for theft of service – in this case, fare evasion.

In June, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a plan to combat fare evasion by stationing 500 uniformed officers on bus routes and in subway stations.

Cuomo has also said he wants to deter people avoiding fares, not arrest them.

A video captured on a New York City subway that shows more than 10 NYPD officers tackling and arresting a man for subway fare evasion has racked up more than a million views so far.

In the video, people on a subway car stopped at Franklin Avenue in Brooklyn can be seen moving frantically away from the windows and toward the exits before the doors open. The man who tweeted the video, Elad Nehorai, wrote it was because police waiting outside were pointing their guns at a man seen sitting with his hands up.

Once the doors open, two officers enter and push the man to the ground. Those officers are surrounding by more than eight additional officers, and as Nehorai exits the subway car and continues filming from the platform, even more officers can be seen trying to block those recording the scene on their phones.

In case you’re wondering how an arrest in NYC goes down. The guy has made absolutely no indication that he would flee or fight and wasn’t trying to hide. If you can’t see, the reason everyone moved was because all the police had taken out their guns and aimed at him. pic.twitter.com/dAstrtMntz — Elad Nehorai (@PopChassid) October 25, 2019

The NYPD confirmed to Insider that the officers were responding to an alert for a male with a gun on Friday, but that the “investigation determined that report to be unfounded.” The man was placed under arrest for theft of service, in this case subway fare evasion.

After it was discovered that the man had been arrested for fare evasion, Nehorai followed up with a tweet saying “Even when I was in the train and fully aware he might have a gun, the only scary thing about the experience was the police response. That they arrested him despite being wrong about the weapon alone is egregious.”

In June, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced what has already proved to be a controversial policy to stem fare evasion, which Cuomo says loses the transportation system $240 million a year. At least 500 uniformed officers are currently being placed on bus routes and in subway stations to seek out offenders.

However, Cuomo already previously stated that the policy was not intended to lead to more arrests; rather, he wanted to deter people from evading the subway fare, a move that has been criticized for disproportionately targeting low-income individuals.

In addition to the increased law enforcement presence, the city also implemented signage warning New Yorkers to pay the $2.75 subway fare or risk a $100 fine. The signs also asked that people not hold the gates open for fare evaders. Subway activists have in turn put up signs of their own asking for people to “swipe it forward” and help those who can’t afford the fare.